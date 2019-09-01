Home Nation

Muslim youth assaulted by mob in Alwar, policemen attacked during rescue effort

While the exact motive for the attack is not yet clear, Hakim Ali was reportedly attacked after an argument outside an ATM took an ugly turn on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: There’s been another incident of mob violence in Rajasthan's Alwar district that has become notorious for mob lynching tragedies in recent years. A group of about a hundred people brutally beat up a young man over a minor dispute. The victim, Hakim Ali, was saved from the agitated mob when the police reached the spot after being informed about the assault.

While the exact motive for the attack is not yet clear, Hakim Ali was reportedly attacked after an argument outside an ATM took an ugly turn on Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived to save him, the mob even attacked some of the cops. The victim is now admitted with multiple injuries and is being treated at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital.  

The incident happened on Saturday when the victim was on his way to Banjiraka in Alwar district along with two companions. Junaid, one of the two people accompanying Hakim Ali, was leaving an ATM after withdrawing money in Ramgarh when he allegedly had an argument with one of the accused. While the victim and the other two, initially fled away, the mob gathered near the Papdi Mod on Bhiwadi Marg and nabbed them. While the two others escaped, the angry mob caught hold of Hakim Ali and thrashed him.

However, the SP of the Alwar police, Paras Deshmukh says Hakim Ali and his companions are linked with an ATM hackers gang in Haryana: “On Saturday afternoon, four people came to an ATM in Ramgarh area in a car with a Haryana number plate. Two of them got out and changed the ATM of one person at the ATM cabin. When this alarmed the people there, the 4 people ran away in their car. Later when a mob chased them, two got caught while two others escaped. One of those caught was handed over to the police but the second one was beaten up by the mob.”

Among the policemen who tried to save Hakim Ali, Head Constable Sunder Singh played a crucial role in protecting the victim from the fury of the angry mob. While he remains admitted in hospital, the victim’s condition is said to be out of danger.

