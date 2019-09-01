Narmada Bachao Andolan: Medha Patkar's health has deteriorated claim supporters

By PTI

BARWANI: The health of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar, on a hunger protest for the past eight days seeking rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project, has deteriorated, some of her fellow protesters claimed on Sunday.

However, district authorities said they could not confirm health status of sexagenarian Patkar while claiming that she was not allowing doctors at the site to examine her.

"I cannot comment on her health condition as she was not allowing doctors and medical team at the site to examine her," district collector Amit Tomar said over phone from Barwani.

"I have been sending officials daily to examine her but she has been refusing," he added.

Queried about the water level of the Narmada river, Tomar said the area, where the protest is being held, was part of the catchment area of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Among Patkar's demands was opening of the sluice gates of the Dam, since rising backwater has flooded areas around Barwani.

She has also sought complete rehabilitation of people displaced with the reservoir's construction.