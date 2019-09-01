Home Nation

Nationalism will trump caste arithmetic in Haryana polls, Article 370 deciding factor: Khattar

The Haryana CM also said people from cross-sections of the society are applauding the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this bold step.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File | EPS)

By PTI

SAMPLA: The overwhelming support for the abrogation of Article 370 has broken all caste barriers in Haryana and the BJP's popularity has soared across all sections ahead of the assembly election, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

Nationalism runs in the veins of the people of Haryana as youngsters from every village of the state serve in defence forces and this spirit will help the BJP defeat the caste-based politics propagated by the Congress and other opposition parties, he said.

"When a martyr's mortal remains are brought back to his village, nobody asks about his caste. Nationalism will be the deciding factor in the coming assembly elections. It has thrown caste arithmetic out of picture," he said.

Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are slated for later this year.

Describing the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution as a landmark decision, Khattar, in an interview to PTI during his ongoing statewide Rath Yatra, said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the admiration of BJP and its leadership has further increased in Haryana and across the country."

He said people from cross-sections of the society are applauding the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this bold step and added that even "those who were critical of the party are now standing with it on this issue."

Taking on the opposition, Khattar said, "Even on the issues of national interest, the opposition is keen on doing politics and they vehemently opposed the abrogation of Article 370, which exposed the real face of the Congress and other opposition parties."

He asserted it was the Congress's opposition to this "nationalistic step" that made it a talking point and an issue among the general public of the country, especially in Haryana.

ALSO READ | Congress leaders should be 'ashamed' of Rahul's comments on Kashmir: Shah

Asked about some Congress leaders, including former Harayan chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, coming out in support of the Modi government's decision by going against the party line, Khattar said, "Vipaksh bhi behti ganga mein hath dhone ki koshish kar rahe hain (The opposition is trying to take advantage of the move considering people's sentiments)."

Khattar termed the upcoming assembly election in Haryana a direct contest between the BJP's honest politics based on nationalism and the opposition's caste-based politics.

On a question about the BJP having an advantage due to divisions in both the Congress and the INLD, two major opposition parties in the state, the chief minister said, "People prefer stability over chaos."

Unlike the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the BJP has given a stable, honest and development-oriented government in the past five years without indulging in favouritism and nepotism, he said.

Talking about prospects of the party's win in the assembly elections, Khattar said BJP workers have set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member assembly and going by the party's performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, it is achievable.

Seeking a second term in office, Khattar has started the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Kalka on August 18.

The Rath Yatra will conclude in Rohtak on September 8 after crisscrossing the state.

The BJP came to power on its own Haryana for the first time in 2014.

It won 47 seats with a vote share of 33.2 per cent.

The BJP's vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha elections jumped to more than 58 per cent in the state and it won all 10 parliamentary constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Manohar Lal Khattar BJP PM Modi Haryana Elections Haryana Polls
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp