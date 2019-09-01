Home Nation

Rajasthan teacher fulfils wife's dream on his retirement day, takes her on chopper ride

All through Saturday, people in shops and markets were abuzz about the special ride that Meena and his wife took from the government school to their village about 22 kms away. 

Published: 01st September 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chand Meena took his wife on a chopper ride in Alwar. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Retirement day is always special for employees, but a government school teacher from Alwar made it truly memorable – by gifting his wife and himself a chopper ride on his last working day.

Ramesh Chand Meena, a social science teacher at the government school in Saurai, Lakshmangarh, took a helicopter ride from the school to his home at a cost of Rs. 3.7 lakhs – all to fulfill his wife’s dream of flying in a chopper.

All through Saturday, people in shops and markets were abuzz about the special ride that Meena and his wife took from the government school to their village about 22 kms away. 

Villagers kept their focus firmly on the sky as they waited for the grand chopper ride which ultimately began at around 1:30 pm. The school organized a ceremonial farewell for Meena and later people took Meena and his wife to the helipad amid drum beats and bursting of firecrackers; many even clicked selfies with the teacher and his wife.

After the ride, when Meena and his wife reached their home in village Malavali, the chopper circled the village and showered flower petals on the villagers who were waiting to receive the couple. The duo was then given a grand welcome by the villagers who were suitably impressed by the joy ride.

For Saurai and Malavali village, the chopper ride is now the most talked-about subject. Meena has retired after working as a government school teacher for over 34 years.

Meena says the idea of the chopper ride came to him about a month ago when his wife, on seeing a helicopter, asked him whether they too could fly in a chopper. He says that it was on that day he  I decided that he would make his wife sit in a helicopter; that’s why he decided to book a helicopter ride on his retirement day!

After the memorable ride, Meena’s wife Somoti Devi said: I am very thrilled and excited about flying in the helicopter. I am delighted that my husband fulfilled my dream of flying in a helicopter on his retirement day.” On this delightful joy ride, the lucky wife wore dark glasses and waved out to the large admiring crowds that had gathered to watch this truly extraordinary event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chopper ride School teacher Alwar village Ramesh Chand Meena
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp