Rajasthan teacher fulfils wife's dream on his retirement day, takes her on chopper ride

JAIPUR: Retirement day is always special for employees, but a government school teacher from Alwar made it truly memorable – by gifting his wife and himself a chopper ride on his last working day.

Ramesh Chand Meena, a social science teacher at the government school in Saurai, Lakshmangarh, took a helicopter ride from the school to his home at a cost of Rs. 3.7 lakhs – all to fulfill his wife’s dream of flying in a chopper.

All through Saturday, people in shops and markets were abuzz about the special ride that Meena and his wife took from the government school to their village about 22 kms away.

Villagers kept their focus firmly on the sky as they waited for the grand chopper ride which ultimately began at around 1:30 pm. The school organized a ceremonial farewell for Meena and later people took Meena and his wife to the helipad amid drum beats and bursting of firecrackers; many even clicked selfies with the teacher and his wife.

After the ride, when Meena and his wife reached their home in village Malavali, the chopper circled the village and showered flower petals on the villagers who were waiting to receive the couple. The duo was then given a grand welcome by the villagers who were suitably impressed by the joy ride.

For Saurai and Malavali village, the chopper ride is now the most talked-about subject. Meena has retired after working as a government school teacher for over 34 years.

Meena says the idea of the chopper ride came to him about a month ago when his wife, on seeing a helicopter, asked him whether they too could fly in a chopper. He says that it was on that day he I decided that he would make his wife sit in a helicopter; that’s why he decided to book a helicopter ride on his retirement day!

After the memorable ride, Meena’s wife Somoti Devi said: I am very thrilled and excited about flying in the helicopter. I am delighted that my husband fulfilled my dream of flying in a helicopter on his retirement day.” On this delightful joy ride, the lucky wife wore dark glasses and waved out to the large admiring crowds that had gathered to watch this truly extraordinary event.