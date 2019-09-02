39 judges get training for better case management and disposal

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bogged down with a huge pendency of cases, judges are now being trained for supervisory and administrative skills so that better case management and disposal of cases can be achieved.

A group of 39 judicial officers were imparted training for two days in which they were taught about time management skills and how they can improvise the same by adopting small yet smart techniques.

The training was aimed at improving the present supervisory skill so that maximum work can be done with minimal pressure on subordinates.

The two-day training saw many judicial officers sharing their practical experiences with the Delhi Judicial Academy so that solution can be achieved for the same.

It was also discussed that lower courts could double their cost-efficiency ratio if clerical functions are delegated to administrative or court staff. It was also mooted that not only judges, but also other staff members need to be trained.