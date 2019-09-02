Chips to be installed on ‘e-passports’ for more security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of External Affairs is working on install ing a chip on e-passports to enhance security.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Regional Passport Officer Bharath Kumar Kuthati said that the chip-enabled e-passport project was being proposed for advanced security. “Misuse of passports can be eliminated as the chip will store all details pertaining to the passport holder. The passport will continue to be in the same booklet with additional features,” he said.

The technical details with regard to the new passport are being worked out with The Security Printing and Minting Corporation. In terms of shape and size of the passport, there may not be much of a difference from the current one.“Whenever anyone goes to renew their passports after the project is rolled out, the chip enabled passport will be issued,” the RPO said.

When asked if the Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru could be the first in the country to issue them due to the city’s IT culture, Kuthati said that it could happen at any office in the country. He said it was too early to specify a timeframe and that tenders need to be floated first after finalising all the details.