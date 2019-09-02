Home Nation

Environment plan: Railways to go green, adopt clean energy

The Indian Railways has chalked out a slew of measures through an Environment Sustainability Plan for the next 10 years.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

train, railways

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : The Indian Railways has chalked out a slew of measures through an Environment Sustainability Plan for the next 10 years. According to the plan, the national transporter will promote the use of energy conservation methods and maximise the use of alternative forms of clean energy to reduce its carbon footprint.

“The railways is a large network and to keep it operational requires a lot of fuel which in turn leads to a lot of emissions. The first step is to blend diesel with biodiesel. This significantly reduces our carbon 
footprint,” a railway ministry official said.

The Environment Sustainability Plan will also aim at reducing the intensity of emissions by 33 per cent by 2030. Though freight movement is the largest source of income for the national transporter, the plan aims to increase land-based freight traffic to 45 per cent from the existing 36 per cent. A measure to improve the efficiency of water used in stations and trains will also be undertaken. The programme, called water audit, will be conducted by all zonal railways at major consumption points.

“Apart from the railways, the audits will be conducted by the third party as well to keep discrepancies in check,” the official said and added that 319 such audits have been conducted so far while 62 were conducted in 2018-19 alone. A total of 56 points where the audits will take place are at a planning stage currently.
The industrial units of the railways will also contribute to the plan by going green. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways Environment Sustainability Plan
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp