India committed to defence ties with Japan: Rajnath Singh

According to a defence ministry official, Singh with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya discussed abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya (L) in Tokyo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya (L) in Tokyo (Photo | Twitter/ @rajnathsingh)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on a two-day visit to Japan, on Monday met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and said India was committed to enhance defence engagements between the two countries, besides strengthening bilateral arrangements.

Singh also met Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the first day of his visit. He is accompanied by a high-level defence ministry delegation.

According to a defence ministry official, Singh also discussed abrogation of Article 370 and said talks and cross-border terrorism, originating from Pakistan, couldn't go together. He also invited Japanese companies to participate in the biennial arms exhibition Defence Expo 2020, scheduled to be held in Lucknow.

Singh co-chaired the Japan-India Defence Ministerial Meeting and discussed various issues of mutual concern, including new initiatives towards achieving peace and security in the region.

According to officials, the Indo-Pacific vision was discussed with an expression of India's preference for a rule-based order along with centrality of Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and inclusiveness and security for all.

Officials said Singh also conveyed to Abe that J&K was an integral part of India and abrogation of Article 370 would benefit the local people. He also stressed that Pakistan had no locus standi in J&K.

