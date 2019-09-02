Home Nation

Kalyan Singh first Rajasthan governor in 52 years to complete term

Kalyan Singh has become the fourth governor in Rajasthan to complete his five-year term, and the first to do so after 1967.

Published: 02nd September 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh

Outgoing Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: With the appointment of Kalraj Mishra as the new Governor of Rajasthan, his predecessor Kalyan Singh has become the fourth governor in the state to complete his five-year term, and the first to do so after 1967.

Since independence, only three other governors have completed their tenure in the state. Raj Pramukh Sawai Mansingh served as governor from March 30, 1949 to October 31, 1956; Gurumukh Nihal Singh from November 1, 1956 to April 15, 1962; and Sampoornanand from April 16, 1962 to April 15, 1967.

Sampoornanand was the last state governor to achieve the distinction.

Since then, around 40 governors were appointed, but none could complete their five-year term. Seventeen were brought in from different states and were assigned the charge for a short term. Some were transferred, while some others resigned due to government change at the Centre. Four governors died while in office.

Thus a jinx -- that Rajasthan governors cannot complete their tenure -- came into being. After 52 years, Kalyan Singh has managed to break the jinx.

