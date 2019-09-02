Man suspected to be a child lifter lynched, eight others injured in Amethi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A small fight turned into the mob violence resulting in the lynching of a person and leaving 8 injured on the pretext of alleged child lifting in Amethi district on Sunday evening with all the efforts of the police department seem to be going in vain.

A video of the incident going viral on social media shows a badly beaten up man writhing on the ground with a group of people surround him and shouting at him. Later the cops intervened and carried the man to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Two of the other 8 injured in the incident remained

critical during the treatment.

According to the sources, a group of contractual labourers from Pratapgarh, a district adjacent to Amethi, were consuming liquor at a shop after winding up their day at work. They got into an argument with an inebriated person there and thrashed him to death.

According to Amethi police sources, the labourers thrashed the man till he died. “They were trying to shove the body into their vehicle when a villager saw them from a distance and assuming that they were kidnapping a child, he called in other villagers who descended at the spot in large number within no time,”

said the police sources.

The villagers started beating them up. The injured were admitted to a hospital and the deceased man’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said they had been meeting village heads and making public announcements to caution people against child lifting rumours that could escalate into mob killings but even then the incident occurred.

Last week in Sambhal, a man suspected of being a child lifter was thrashed to death by a mob when he along with his brother was taking his seven-year-old nephew to hospital. Both were dragged to a field, where they were ruthlessly beaten by a mob of the local people.

Over a hundred incidents of mob attacks had taken place in UP in August. Initially, the incidents were concentrated in western UP districts but now the entire state is reeling under the problem.