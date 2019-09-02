Home Nation

Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case accused held after exchange of fire in Greater Noida

According to the police, Hariom (30) was wanted in at least four cases of robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property in Ghaziabad.

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives mourn the death of farmer Mohammad Akhlaq at his home in Bisara village about 45 kilometers 25 miles from New Delhi. | (File | PTI)

Relatives mourn the death of farmer Mohammad Akhlaq at his home in Bisara village about 45 kilometers 25 miles from New Delhi. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: An accused in the 2015 lynching of Dadri's Mohammad Akhlaq was arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida early on Monday, officials said.

Hari Om (30), who was wanted in at least four cases of robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property in Ghaziabad, was shot in the leg, said police.

He, along with other accused, was out on bail in the Akhlaq lynching case.

Hari Om was held from near Samana Canal by a team from the Jarcha police station, which had got a tip-off about a criminal's suspected movement in the area around midnight, the officials said.

"When the police team reached the spot, Hari Om started his motorcycle and tried to flee. When asked by police to stop for inquiry, he opened fire, inviting retaliatory action," a police spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | 15 accused in Dadri lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq land contract jobs at NTPC

"The accused, a resident of Bisahda village, got a bullet injury in his leg and was soon held by the team. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said.

An illegal firearm, along with ammunition, was seized from him, police said, adding that his motorcycle had been impounded.

A fresh case under the Arms Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him at the Jarcha police station.

Hari Om is one of the 18 men accused of killing 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlak at Bisahada village in September 2015 over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house.

All accused in the case are currently out on bail and some of them had even attended a pre-Lok Sabha election event addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bisahda village in March this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Akhlaq Akhlaq Lynching Case Dadri lynching case
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp