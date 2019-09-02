Home Nation

Muslim artist makes Ganapati idol with 106 kg Belgian chocolate in Ludhiana

The best thing about this idol is that it does not create any pollution as compared to other Ganesha idol which is made of plaster of paris and plastic.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | ( Photo | ANI )

By ANI

LUDHIANA: In an example of harmony set during this Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Muslim man, under the guidance of a Sikh bakery owner, has prepared a Ganapati idol with 106 kg Belgian chocolate in Ludhiana.

Harinder Kukreja the bakery owner who has been making the chocolate made-idol for past four years and said, "It took 3 days to make it and instead of emitting it in water, we will immerse it in milk and make chocolate milk and distribute it to poor children."

He further added, "to spread the message of peace and harmony, this project was especially been given to a Muslim artist, who fashioned out a beautiful idol with chocolate."

Varsha, a devotee said that she has come to see Ganesha made of special chocolate that is seen almost nowhere. The best thing about this idol is that it does not create any pollution as compared to other Ganesha idol which is made of plaster of paris (POP) and plastic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Ludhiana Ganapati
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp