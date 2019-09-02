Home Nation

No person excluded from NRC to be detained till all legal remedies exhausted: MHA

MHA also said the Assam government has made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy amongst those excluded from the final NRC through the district legal services authorities.

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:36 AM

Assam NRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over the fate of 19 lakh who have been left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Centre on Monday clarified that those people will “not to be detained under any circumstance” till they exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that such persons will continue to enjoy rights like all other citizens of the country until the time they are declared foreigners by the final authority.
“Persons left out of NRC final list NOT to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies avl under law. Such persons to continue to enjoy all rights as earlier, like any other citizen, eg. right to employment, education, property etc,” MHA spokesperson tweeted.Speaking about the options available for those excluded, the ministry said they need to appeal to Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days from August 31.

The ministry further informed that to facilitate appeal, 200 new tribunals have been made functional from Monday, in addition to the 100 already existing ones.“Adequate judicial process available for affected persons to appeal to foreigners tribunal within 120 days from 31.08.2019,” the home ministry tweeted. “To facilitate appeals, 200 new FTs (Foreigners Tribunals)to be functional from today (Monday), in addition to 100 already existing,” the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

The home ministry also said the state government has made arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy.
A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the National Register of Citizens. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded.

