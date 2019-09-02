Home Nation

Rebel Congress MLA Abdul Sattar joins Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra elections

Sattar, who represents Sillod Assembly seat in Aurangabad district, joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Published: 02nd September 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Abdul Sattar

Congress MLA Abdul Sattar (Photo | Twitter)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rebel Congress MLA Abdul Sattar, who had been trying to join the BJP, finally joined the Shiv Sena on Monday after the fierce opposition he met from the local BJP unit.Sattar, who had resigned as MLA after failing to secure party ticket from the Congress during Lok Sabha polls from Aurangabad constituency, had several meetings with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis since then.

In the latest attempt he had arranged for a grand welcome of CM’s ‘Maha Janadesh yatra’ at Sillode. While the BJP’s local unit successfully prevented him from having a grand welcome, he was successful in securing a place alongside Fadnavis on his campaign vehicle.

However, in spite of public display of closeness with Fadnavis he couldn’t secure a place among the leaders inducted in BJP in presence of national president Amit Shah on Sunday at Solapur.
On Monday, Sattar joined the Shiv Sena in Mumbai. “This is not a sudden act, but Sattar has taken the steps thoughtfully,” Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said at the occasion, while Sattar said that he joined Shiv Sena due to the party’s stand in favor of the farmers.

“I had been active in the legislature as well as outside since past five years over the issues like crop loan waiver, crop insurance etc. The Shiv Sena too had been working on the same issues and they are effective. Hence, I decided to join the party,” Sattar said.

Rane has to wait

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane and NCP MP Udayan Raje Bhosale’s induction into the BJP appears to have been postponed.While BJP sources had earlier said that the induction will be done in presence of PM Narendra Modi next week, the PM’s schedule shows that he would participate in groundbreaking ceremony of three new metro routes in Mumbai and has no scope for any political programs.While former chief minister, Rane, had already expressed his willingness to merge his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party into the BJP, Bhosale has publically criticized his own party NCP for blocking development works in his constituency during the UPA rule.

No ban on sugarcane
CM Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the sugarcane crop can’t be banned in Marathwada. He said that sugarcane is a dependable crop, more beneficial than others, so many of the farmers grow sugarcane, despite it consuming large amount of water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Sattar Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray maharashtra elections Maharashtra polls Maharashtra Congress
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp