Home Nation

Revised Motor Vehicles Act: Madhya Pradesh won’t fall in line

Tell me how many people will be put in an already crowded jail?” Sharma said on Sunday.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

traffic police

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On a day when the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways implemented around 63 clauses of the amended Motor Vehicle Act across the country, the Madhya Pradesh Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma made it clear that the amended law is not being implemented in the state from Sunday.
“Even under the old law which prescribed for penalties of Rs 250 to Rs 500 for traffic violations, me and other MLAs received 20-25 phone calls daily from those penalised. Now with the fines being hiked up to Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000, we will receive so many calls that we’ll have to switch off our mobile phones. Under the new law, if the hefty fines are not paid by the traffic rule offenders, it could lead to jail term. Tell me how many people will be put in an already crowded jail?” Sharma said on Sunday.

 

“The state government has not released any notification to decrease the penalties finalised by the Centre but Madhya Pradesh government is in touch with the BJP-led government at the Centre over this matter. “The government will launch an awareness programme before implementing the Motor Vehicle Act 2019” Sharma said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal said, “It was with the Congress support that the new Motor Vehicle law was passed. Why is the MP government now dilly-dallying in implementing it?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic fines traffic rule violation
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp