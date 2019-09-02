SC to take call on transfer of Madras Chief Justice to Meghalaya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after recommending the appointment new chief justices of various high courts, the Supreme Court collegium is likely to decide on a few transfers of serving chief justices this week.

On top of the list is the proposed transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani. The SC collegium headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi is learnt to have discussed her transfer to Meghalaya HC as its Chief Justice during its last meeting, but did not take a final call.

A decision could be taken this week. The collegium normally meets twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

What was surprising about Justice Tahilramani’s proposed transfer was that the High Court of Meghalaya is the smallest in India, with just three judges, including the chief justice. At present, it has just two judges.

The Madras HC has a sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Justice Tahilramani is one of the senior-most high court judges in the country.

Justice Tahilramani has been at Madras HC since August 2018. During her stint at the Bombay High Court as acting chief justice, she delivered a number of landmark judgments, including the Bilkis Bano case, which was transferred to Maharashtra from Gujarat by the SC. The verdict upheld the life imprisonment of 11 people while setting aside the acquittal of seven others, including policemen and doctors.

For the collegium to give the green light to the transfer of Justice Tahilramani, it first has to transfer the present Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC Ajay Kumar Mittal.