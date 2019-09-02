Home Nation

Suspected member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh arrested in Kolkata

During questioning, the suspect said he was instructed by his bosses to meet other JMB operatives in the city to decide on their strategies, according to the IPS officer.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: A suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India was arrested from here on Monday by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior official said.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Kashem from Canal East Road near the Gaznabi Bridge under Ultadanga police station area in north Kolkata, he said.

Kashem is a resident of Durmut village in Burdwan district.

"We have seized several printed and hand-written documents and a mobile phone from his possession. We have questioned him and got more information about the JMB and its members who are working for the outfit. A case is being registered by the STF," the official said.

During questioning, the suspect said he was instructed by his bosses to meet other JMB operatives in the city to decide on their strategies, according to the IPS officer.

"Kashem was planning to flee West Bengal to somewhere in south India. The idea was to reorganise themselves, return here after some time and carry out their plans," he said.

When produced before a city court, Kashem was remanded to police custody till September 16.

Last week, a top operative of the JMB in India, Ejaz Ahmad, was arrested by the STF from Bihar's Gaya district. He was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

The Centre in May this year declared the JMB as a banned terrorist organisation.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JMB Kolkata Police terrorist West Bengal Bangladesh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp