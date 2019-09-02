Suspected member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh arrested in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: A suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India was arrested from here on Monday by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior official said.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Kashem from Canal East Road near the Gaznabi Bridge under Ultadanga police station area in north Kolkata, he said.

Kashem is a resident of Durmut village in Burdwan district.

"We have seized several printed and hand-written documents and a mobile phone from his possession. We have questioned him and got more information about the JMB and its members who are working for the outfit. A case is being registered by the STF," the official said.

During questioning, the suspect said he was instructed by his bosses to meet other JMB operatives in the city to decide on their strategies, according to the IPS officer.

"Kashem was planning to flee West Bengal to somewhere in south India. The idea was to reorganise themselves, return here after some time and carry out their plans," he said.

When produced before a city court, Kashem was remanded to police custody till September 16.

Last week, a top operative of the JMB in India, Ejaz Ahmad, was arrested by the STF from Bihar's Gaya district. He was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

The Centre in May this year declared the JMB as a banned terrorist organisation.