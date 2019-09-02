Swami Chinmayanand case: SC asks Yogi government to set up special probe team

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a special team to probe into the sexual harassment allegation made by LLM student against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

A bench headed by Justice R Bhanumathi also asked Allahabad High Court to monitor the probe on the student's complaint and directed Chief Secretary of the Yogi Adityanath government to provide security to her.

The court also directed that the girl be allowed to stay in Delhi for another ten days.

The court also directed the state to transfer the girl to a different college so that she can pursue her LLM courses.

"We won't monitor anything here anymore. We are retaining the matter only for the limited purpose to see her education is continued. We aren't going to pass any further direction in this suo motu matter," the bench said while slating the hearing for Wednesday.

Last week the court had interacted with the girl and made arrangements for her stay in Delhi.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by a group of women lawyers about the case of the missing student who had disappeared last week after levelling charges of harassment by BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The woman also spoke about the threat to her and her family's life in the video clip.

In a video posted on Friday, the woman alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble.

She sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The woman has been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

The family members of the missing woman had filed a complaint blaming Chinmayanand for their daughter’s disappearance.

A case was registered against the leader on Tuesday following orders of the UP Police.

Chinmayanand has claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by four men and the woman and that he was innocent.