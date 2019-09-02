West Bengal BJP MLA suspended, removed from House by marshals

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP legislator on Monday was suspended for the day and was removed from the West Bengal Assembly by marshals after the legislator continued his protest despite the Speaker's order not to hamper the proceedings.

Just after the proceedings began, Dulal Bor trooped to the well of the House and started protesting against alleged attacks on his party leaders in various parts of the state.

Speaker Biman Banerjee asked him to go to his seat.

However, Bor remained in the well and sought to raise a point of order alleging that BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, MP Arjun Singh and MLA Biswajit Das were attacked on different occasions in the state.

An annoyed Speaker directed the MLA of Bagda to stop his protests saying it was disrupting the proceedings, but the BJP leader continued shouting.

The Speaker then ordered marshals to remove Bor out of the House and suspended him for the day.

After the marshals carried him out, Bor sat on a demonstration on the stairs of the Assembly building.

He was joined by two other party MLAs Niraj Zimba from Darjeeling and Joyel Murmu from Habibpur.

"Opposition MLAs have no security in the state. I tried to draw the attention of the House about this but was not allowed. I did nothing wrong," he said.

Bor's protest came a day after party MP Arjun Singh suffered head injuries during a clash over the capture of a party office at Kakinara in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.