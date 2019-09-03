Amit Shah, Nadda meet former J&K Governor Jagmohan; discuss issues related to Article 370

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah along with the party working president J P Nadda on Monday called on former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan as part of the outreach campaign (Sampark Abhiyan) of the saffron outfit to sensitise the intelligentsia on abrogation of special provisions of Article 370. Shah handed over Jagmohan a booklet, detailing reasons behind the move made by the NDA government. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

Jagmohan was the J&K governor at a time when militancy had taken a grip over the Valley.

He had subsequently joined the BJP and became Union minister in the Union Cabinet led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Shah’s decision to launch the contact and public awareness campaign by meeting 91-year-old Jagmohan, a hardliner on the Kashmir issue, holds significance as he had long been a vocal critic of the special status given to the state and had called for tough measures against militants and separatists.

The BJP leaders will undertake outreach activities to meet distinguished people to sensitise them on reasons behind abrogation of the special provisions of Article 370. Shah had moved the statutory resolution on Article 370 on August 5 in Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while speaking to reporters, said that the situation in J&K is under control, with “no bullet fired and no fatalities reported”.