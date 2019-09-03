Home Nation

Ayodhya litigant attacked, heckled by two including 'woman shooter'

"They asked me to withdraw my case over the Ayodhya dispute and even threatened to kill me if I did not do so,” said Iqbal Ansari. 

File photo dated October 1990, shows Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Iqbal Ansari, son of Hashim Ansari, the main litigant in the Babri Masjid case, was attacked on Tuesday inside his house in Ayodhya by two people, one of whom was a woman claiming to be an international shooter. They were pressing Ansari, who now represents his late father in the litigation, to withdraw the case and facilitate temple construction in Ayodhya.

“They started the discussion with the triple talaq issue and asked me to withdraw my case over the Ayodhya dispute. They even threatened to kill me if I did not withdraw the case,” said Ansari. The matter is being heard by the Supreme Court on a daily basis.

Ansari was saved by his security personnel and his attackers were detained by the police. “The woman introduced herself as Vartika Singh and claimed that she was an international shooter. She asked me to withdraw my claim from the dispute, threatening that she would otherwise shoot me,” he said.

“They then attacked me but I was saved by my security personnel,” Ansari said, adding that he did not sustain any major injuries in the attack. Ansari claimed that the woman charged him with being a stumbling block in temple construction.

“I told them that the matter was being heard by the Supreme Court and I shall abide by its decision whatever it will be,” said Ansari. He added that the woman got aggressive and picked up a fight.

According to Faizabad Superintendent of Police (City) Vijay Pal Singh, the duo was detained on the basis of the complaint given by Ansari at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. Both are being questioned by the police.

