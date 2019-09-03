Home Nation

Differently-abled nursing student crushed under bus in Rajasthan

As the news spread, nursing students gathered in front of the hospital and blocked the road, demanding compensation and immediate arrest of the accused.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

JODHPUR: A differently-abled nursing student died while getting down from a bus allegedly due to the negligence of the driver here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Vimla Parihar was a student of a government medical college on the MDM Hospital campus in Jodhpur.

The accident took place in front of the hospital when the bus driver allegedly sped away without waiting for her to get down from it properly.

"She fell off the bus and came under its wheel. The bus driver and the conductor fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries," said the police.

As the news spread, nursing students gathered in front of the hospital and blocked the road, demanding compensation and immediate arrest of the accused.

"We assured them that the bus driver would be arrested soon, after which they called off their demonstration," Shastri Nagar SHO Ramesh Kumar said. According to police, the victim used to travel by city bus to reach her college every day.

"Today too, she had come to the college by the city bus and was about to get down from it at Gate No. 2 of MDM Hospital, when its driver did not wait for her to get off the bus properly and sped away," said police.

She fell off the bus was crushed under its wheel. When people raised an alarm, the driver and the conductor fled, leaving the bus at the spot.

The girl's father alleged the bus driver and the conductor always misbehaved with her.

Officials from the medical college and police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to placate the demonstrating students, who had blocked the road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nursing student Differently abled Road accident
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp