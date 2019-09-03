Differently-abled nursing student crushed under bus in Rajasthan

By PTI

JODHPUR: A differently-abled nursing student died while getting down from a bus allegedly due to the negligence of the driver here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Vimla Parihar was a student of a government medical college on the MDM Hospital campus in Jodhpur.

The accident took place in front of the hospital when the bus driver allegedly sped away without waiting for her to get down from it properly.

"She fell off the bus and came under its wheel. The bus driver and the conductor fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries," said the police.

As the news spread, nursing students gathered in front of the hospital and blocked the road, demanding compensation and immediate arrest of the accused.

"We assured them that the bus driver would be arrested soon, after which they called off their demonstration," Shastri Nagar SHO Ramesh Kumar said. According to police, the victim used to travel by city bus to reach her college every day.

"Today too, she had come to the college by the city bus and was about to get down from it at Gate No. 2 of MDM Hospital, when its driver did not wait for her to get off the bus properly and sped away," said police.

She fell off the bus was crushed under its wheel. When people raised an alarm, the driver and the conductor fled, leaving the bus at the spot.

The girl's father alleged the bus driver and the conductor always misbehaved with her.

Officials from the medical college and police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to placate the demonstrating students, who had blocked the road.