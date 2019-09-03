Home Nation

Eight Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

The police released the details of those who surrendered along with their position within the banned organisation and the villages they belonged to. 

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Frustrated with the “anti-development and hollow ideology” of the CPI (Maoist), as many as eight rebels including two senior members of Maoist military battalion who were carrying an award of Rs 8 lakh each surrendered before the district police chief and the CRPF DIG at Sukma, about 450 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday. 

The police released the details of those who surrendered along with their position within the banned organisation and the villages they belonged to. 

According to the Sukma police, the rebels are under tremendous pressure owing to the persistent and successful anti-Maoist and area domination operations launched by the security forces.

Those who surrendered were involved in some of the major incidents in the past.

Each of them would be given an incentive amount of Rs 10000 and they will further be entitled for assistance under the surrender and rehabilitation package of the state government, the police said. 

The seven districts including Sukma in the conflict zone of Bastar have been declared by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) as among the 30 worst Maoist-affected districts in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp