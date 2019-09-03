Eight Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Frustrated with the “anti-development and hollow ideology” of the CPI (Maoist), as many as eight rebels including two senior members of Maoist military battalion who were carrying an award of Rs 8 lakh each surrendered before the district police chief and the CRPF DIG at Sukma, about 450 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday.

The police released the details of those who surrendered along with their position within the banned organisation and the villages they belonged to.

According to the Sukma police, the rebels are under tremendous pressure owing to the persistent and successful anti-Maoist and area domination operations launched by the security forces.

Those who surrendered were involved in some of the major incidents in the past.

Each of them would be given an incentive amount of Rs 10000 and they will further be entitled for assistance under the surrender and rehabilitation package of the state government, the police said.

The seven districts including Sukma in the conflict zone of Bastar have been declared by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) as among the 30 worst Maoist-affected districts in the country.