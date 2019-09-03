Home Nation

Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai doused, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead

According to preliminary information, the fire is likely to have broken out due to liquid leakage.

Published: 03rd September 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

ONGC fire

A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Four people were killed and three injured when a huge fire broke out at an ONGC oil and gas processing unit at Uran near Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning.Those killed include three personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for the security of the Uran plant. The fourth was an employee of ONGC. Officials said the three injured are also CISF personnel. The victims died during a blast while they were trying to check gas leakage at the site, a senior CISF official said.

Oil production was not impacted by the fire but the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) diverted natural gas produced from fields in the Arabian Sea to a similar processing facility in Gujarat. The supply, Mahanagar Gas Limited, was hirt“A fire was reported around 7.15 am this morning at stormwater drainage unit of the Uran plant possibly due to a gas leak. By 9.30 am the fire was brought under control. Unfortunately, we lost four precious lives in the accident,” Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in New Delhi. He asserted that there was no crisis and things were under control.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained.

Nearly 22 fire brigade tenders, including that of the ONGC, Navi Mumbai civic body and other agencies, were rushed to the spot, police officials said.According to locals, the drains pass near Nagav village on the outskirts of the plant. The fire spread to the area. Flames as high as 25 feet burned  most of the vegetation in the area. The villagers were shifted to a safer location.

 

The deceased have been identified as Capt. E. Nayaka (48), S P Kushwaha (36) and M K Paswan (33) of the CISF and ONGC’s residential plant supervisor C N Rao (50). The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, CISF’s Deputy Inspector General (west zone) Nilima Singh said. “It’s because of the alertness and dedication of the CISF personnel, major damage to the entire plant and township was averted,” Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ONGC fire Uran Uran ONGC Uran ONGC fire
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp