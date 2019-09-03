Home Nation

Firecrackers used to disrupt traffic in Kashmir, gun-wielding youths threaten shopkeepers

Published: 03rd September 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Use of firecrackers to disrupt traffic, gun-wielding youths threatening shopkeepers and posters warning people to obey diktats of militants have become frequent in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions are in place since the Centre abrogated the state's special status on August 5.

While officials claimed that day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, the worry is about the opening of markets which continue to remain shut.

Miscreants have been using firecrackers to disrupt vehicular movement on roads, the officials said and cited an example of some youths hurling firecrackers at private vehicles in Karan Nagar area here.

According to the officials, two pistol-borne youths riding a bike were spotted in civil lines areas on Sunday and Monday asking people to keep their shops closed or otherwise face dire consequences.

It may be mentioned here that terrorists had shot dead a shopkeeper last week in Parimpora area as he defied their diktat and kept his shop open.

According to the officials, on Sunday, three masked men appeared in Magam in central Kashmir and asked people to observe a complete strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has been keeping a close watch on the situation and is trying to ascertain the network behind such anti-national activities.

The officials said they would be able to soon catch hold of the culprits responsible for spreading panic among the public.

Posters of banned terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba can be seen pasted on walls and electric poles warning people to fall in line or face consequences.

