Former Trinamool leaders Sovan, Baisakhi not leaving BJP: Mukul Roy

This clarification by Roy came after some media reports doing rounds claiming that both Sovan and Baishakhi were feeling humiliated within the BJP and will quit it soon.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former TMC leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Chatterjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last month, are not leaving the party, BJP leader Mukul Roy said.

Speaking to ANI on the reports, Roy on Monday said, "BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had asked me to meet with Sovan and Baisakhi once in a week. Since they were in Delhi so I called them up for dinner."

He continued, "We discussed over various issues and as far as the rumour about Sovan and Baisakhi leaving the BJP is concerned, I want to make it clear they are very much with the party. They will remain in the party and what happens in the distant future we should leave it till then," he added.

