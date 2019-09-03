Home Nation

'Hounded by police': Father of Manipur girl whose body was found hanging at school hostel

N Tomchou said he had kept changing his hideouts as he was afraid the police would make him sign papers and then tell protestors that the case had been amicably settled.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

Image for representation

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The father of a Manipur girl, whose body was found hanging at her school hostel, has gone into hiding as he was allegedly being hounded by the police. 

N Tomchou, the father of 12-year-old Ningthoujam Babysana Chanu, said he had kept changing his hideouts as he was afraid the police would make him sign papers and then tell protestors that the case had been amicably settled.

Manipur capital Imphal has been on the edge for the past several weeks following protests over the Class VII girl’s death. Her body was found hanging at the hostel of her Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School, located at Canchipur in Manipur capital Imphal, on July 18.

The Imphal Valley witnessed a shutdown on Monday as well as on Tuesday as a Joint Action Committee of protestors, formed after the girl’s death, called a 48-hour bandh. 

“The police are insisting that I give a statement. But I have already given it, not once but twice. Basically, their idea is to put me in detention,” Tomchou alleged.

“The policemen come to my house in three-four vehicles every day looking for me. The situation forced all of us in the family and that of my younger brother to go into hiding. The children haven’t been able to go to their school. If I go back home, I fear they will come and pick me up,” he told this newspaper from an undisclosed location. 

“The police are telling people on the social media that the matter has been resolved and that only my signature is needed. If they find me, I am sure they will force me to sign the papers,” Tomchou said.

The police rubbished his charges.

“We went to his house only once. But as he mobilized people, it was not possible for us to record his statement. We interacted with him once after the incident and he got the sense his statement has been recorded,” Imphal West Superintendent of Police, K Meghachandra, said. 

The report of post-mortem suspected suicide but Tomchou said he was 100 per cent sure that his daughter was murdered by “school people”.

“I dropped her at her school hostel on July 14 following vacation. In the morning of July 18, I was informed by school authorities she committed suicide. I rushed there but I was not allowed to go near her. The scribes too were prevented,” the father alleged. 

He criticised the state government for not handing the case over to the CBI despite an assurance. However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the case had been already handed over to the CBI.

“The present issue is politically-motivated. The case has been already handed over (to the CBI). The documents were received by the DOPT staff on 31/7/19 through an ASO,” he told this newspaper.

Earlier, the police arrested the school’s founder-cum-principal P Landhoni and four others including two hostel wardens. Fourteen protestors were also held with one of them being granted bail. An SIT of the police is probing the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Tomchou Babysana Chanu Manipur Girl Death Case Babysana Chanu Death
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp