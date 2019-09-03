Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan has no locus standi, Rajnath Singh to Shinzo Abe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day trip to Japan, on Monday apprised the Shinzo Abe government of India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 and cautioned Japan to beware of Pakistan’s doublespeak on human rights.

Rajnath met Japanese Prime Minister Abe and his counterpart Takeshi lwaya in Tokyo. Abrogation of Article 370 was part of his discussions with the Japanese leaders. He told them categorically that talks and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan could not go together, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a release.

Rajnath conveyed to Abe that abrogation of Article 370 benefits the people of J&K and Ladakh and that Pakistan has no locus standi in Kashmir.

The minister co-chaired the Japan – India Defence Ministerial Meeting with Iwaya. The two also discussed the emerging regional security scenario, with India laying stress on ‘rule based order’. “The Indo-Pacific vision was discussed at length with an expression of India’s preference for a rules-based order along with centrality of Association of South East Asian Nations and inclusiveness and security for all,” the MoD release said.