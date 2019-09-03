Home Nation

Maharashtra, Karnataka governments likely to open resorts in Kashmir

The issue was also briefly mentioned during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday but, the detailed proposal is yet to be put up before the cabinet, the minister said.

Published: 03rd September 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra government is planning to start at least two luxury resorts in Kashmir and Ladakh. The idea was discussed at the meeting of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) board of directors last week. Project consultants are likely to be appointed this week, said a senior official from the state tourism department on condition of anonymity.

“In scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A, we saw an opportunity and accordingly the idea of opening up resorts in Ladakh and Kashmir was discussed at the MTDC meeting,” state tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said. He also stated that the issue was also briefly mentioned during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The detailed proposal is yet to be put up before the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Rawal said the MTDC board, in its August 28 meeting, decided to allot `1 crore each for setting up the resorts in Srinagar and Ladakh. According to officials, the MTDC plans to buy land in Pahalgam and Leh. The Karnataka government too said it plans to build a hotel and tourism centre in J&K.Karnataka would seek land from the J&K  government for this purpose, Minister of Tourism C T Ravi said. 

A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
