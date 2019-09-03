Maharashtra, Karnataka governments likely to open resorts in Kashmir

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is planning to start at least two luxury resorts in Kashmir and Ladakh. The idea was discussed at the meeting of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) board of directors last week. Project consultants are likely to be appointed this week, said a senior official from the state tourism department on condition of anonymity.

“In scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A, we saw an opportunity and accordingly the idea of opening up resorts in Ladakh and Kashmir was discussed at the MTDC meeting,” state tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said. He also stated that the issue was also briefly mentioned during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The detailed proposal is yet to be put up before the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Rawal said the MTDC board, in its August 28 meeting, decided to allot `1 crore each for setting up the resorts in Srinagar and Ladakh. According to officials, the MTDC plans to buy land in Pahalgam and Leh. The Karnataka government too said it plans to build a hotel and tourism centre in J&K.Karnataka would seek land from the J&K government for this purpose, Minister of Tourism C T Ravi said.