Narada sting: CBI conducts voice sample tests of TMC MP, former ministers

The TMC MP from Dum Dum had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday conducted voice sample tests of TMC MP Saugata Roy and former minister Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting operation case, sources in the central agency said.

Roy and Mitra are among the ten leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) who have been summoned by the CBI for the test.

According to the sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out the voice sample tests to ascertain the truth of a video, which had surfaced in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Samuel Mathew, the editor of Narada News, had provided recordings, which showed persons resembling senior TMC leaders were accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

On Monday, the CBI had conducted the voice sample test of West Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Roy and senior IPS officer SMH Mirza.

