Home Nation

'What is five per cent': Chidambaram takes dig at Modi government over economic slowdown

India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed.

Published: 03rd September 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with INX media case in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with INX media case in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the NDA government over the slump in GDP, which has dropped to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter and showed five fingers to the media.

Minutes after Chidambaram stepped out of the courtroom when journalists asked what he had to say about his CBI custody, Chidambaram quipped, "Do you know what is five per cent."

He also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away in custody.

The Congress also tweeted the video of Chidambaram, where he is heard talking about the 5 per cent GDP growth in the country.

ALSO READ | Investors lose Rs 2.61 lakh crore as Sensex records biggest fall of the year

"A quick reminder by P Chidambaram on why he's feared by the BJP government," the Congress said on its Twitter handle while tagging a video of Chidambaram speaking to the media about 5 per cent GDP growth, outside the CBI court.

Chidambaram was remanded to two more days of CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Having lost the tag of the world's fastest-growing economy earlier this year, India's GDP growth was behind China's 6.2 per cent in April-June, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram economic slowdown GDP
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp