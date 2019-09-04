Home Nation

Air India counters report on IndiGo’s lead on international route capability

The CAPA report stated that in the week commencing on August 26, IndiGo had 11.8% of total international seat capacity while A-I had 11.4%.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:47 AM

Air India flight

Air India flight (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Countering Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) report projecting IndiGo as having the largest share of international seats to and from India, Air India claimed it was the market leader among Indian airlines. The CAPA report stated that in the week commencing on August 26, IndiGo had 11.8% of total international seat capacity while A-I had 11.4%.

Responding to the claims made in marketing consultancy firm’s report published on August 31, the national carrier said its capacity deployment on international routes is nearly double that of number-two position holder IndiGo.

Air India said according to its “comparative scheduled capacity analysis on international routes”, it has 16.7 per cent share in September when measured in terms of available seat kilometres (ASKMs).
Under ASKMs, the total passenger capacity of an airline is measured, which is  calculated by multiplying the number of available seats for passengers with total number of kilometres flown by those seats.

‘Report flawed and misleading’
Calling the CAPA analysis “flawed and misleading”, Air India said this has been done “…by replacing ASKMs, which is a true measure of capacity deployment with seats offered”.

