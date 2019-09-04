Home Nation

Auto driver in Gurugram fined Rs 32,500 for traffic violations

Dinesh Madan, a resident of Geeta Colony in East Delhi, was caught by cops outside the district court driving scooty without helmet.

Published: 04th September 2019 11:41 AM

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram traffic police here on Tuesday issued Rs 32,500 and Rs 23,000 traffic tickets (challan) to an auto-rickshaw driver and a two-wheeler rider, respectively, for multiple violations, an official said.

When asked to show necessary documents, like registration certificate, insurance, driving licence and pollution certificate, he failed to do so. "Hence, the cops fined Rs 5,000 for RC, Rs 5,000 for driving licence, Rs 10,000 for pollution certificate, Rs 2,000 for third party insurance and Rs 1,000 for driving without helmet or turban," said Subhash Bokan, Gurugram Police PRO. The vehicle was also impounded, he added.

In some cases, people forget to carry necessary document and thus we assured Madan and other violators that on presentation of valid documents the fine would be reduced, Bokan said.

Madan said he was working with an advertisement agency and had come to the civil court to collect ads for newspapers.

In another case, jumping the traffic red light proved extremely expensive for an auto driver in the Sikandarpur area. He was fined Rs 32,500.

Mohamad Mustakin, a native of West Bengal who lives in DLF phase 3, was stopped by the traffic cops on afternoon for violating the traffic signal. He also failed to produce documents. The traffic police impounded his vehicle for multiple violations.

Mustakin, formerly a daily wage worker, said he had started plying auto some two months ago and had no money to pay the fine.

