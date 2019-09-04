Home Nation

'Came to J&K with help of Imran government, Army', confess LeT terrorists

In a video shared by the Army, one of the terrorists said that he along with his companion were trained in Pakistan's Kacherban for a week to cross the border from Rawalpindi.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon and Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Munir Khan address a joint press conference at army's Badami Bagh Headquarters in Srinagar Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon and Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Munir Khan address a joint press conference at army's Badami Bagh Headquarters in Srinagar Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army on Wednesday said Pakistan is pushing infiltrators into Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities and create disturbance in the Valley, particularly after August 5, as it captured two Pakistani nationals associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba while they were trying to enter the Indian side.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon and Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan met reporters in a fortified cantonment area and played two videos during the press briefing showing the apprehended Pakistanis confessing to infiltration.

"These two videos very clearly show how Pakistan, its Army and the citizens of Pakistan are being pushed into Kashmir to undertake terrorist activities in the Valley to disrupt the peace that is prevailing, especially after August 5," Lt Gen Dhillon said.

The two Pakistani nationals associated with the LeT were apprehended by the Army in Gulmarg sector near the LoC on August 21 after an intelligence input had suggested that a group of seven terrorists was infiltrating from that region.

In the video clip, the captured Pakistani nationals identified themselves as Mohammad Khalil and Mohammad Nazim, hailing from Rawalpindi area of Pakistan.

"We were extensively helped by the Pakistani Army to enter into Jammu and Kashmir and our job was to target Indian Army units," Mohammad Nazim said while sipping tea.

The duo admitted that they were being trained by Lashkar and Pakistan Army personnel, and named several of their accomplices.

Lt Gen Dhillon said Pakistan is "desperate" for terrorists to infiltrate and to disrupt peace in the Valley.

He said in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, all the launch pads are full with terrorists of various 'tanzims' (terror groups).

"Even these two captured terrorists were housed at the Pakistani forward posts of the Army, and then they were guided by the Pakistani regular troops up to the LoC," he said.

A video still of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militant Mohammad Nazim which was shown by the Army and Police during a joint press conference at Army's Badami Bagh headquarters in Srinagar Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

Lt Gen Dhillon said the captured Pakistani nationals, in their statements, have revealed all the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), not only opposite Kashmir but also opposite Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu, are full of terrorists of various groups, and every day infiltrations are being attempted.

"As you are aware, a few of them were neutralised at the LoC, including an incident where five to seven Pakistani terrorists were lying dead at the LoC for a number of days. A hotline message was sent to the DGMO Pakistan to pick up the bodies of Pakistani citizens, which they refused to and it is nothing new."

"In Kargil, they refused to take back the bodies of their soldiers. In this incident, they refused to take back the bodies of their citizens and now we have live terrorists who are Pakistani citizens with us," Lt Gen Dhillon said.

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army has already conveyed to the DGMO of Pakistan about these apprehended individuals, he said.

He said war-like stores and some IED material were recovered from these two individuals.

Lt Gen Dhillon said anti-terrorist operations were going on and there was no let-up in the operation in the hinterland.

A map of the Gulmarg sector from where militants tried inflitration that was shown by the Army and Police during a joint press conference at Army's Badami Bagh headquarters in Srinagar Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

"As you are aware in the last 30 days, the terrorists have been killed or apprehended. So, there is no let-up in the anti-terrorists operations," he added.

He said the Pakistan Army has been trying day and night to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir, but these efforts were being effectively dealt with.

"The DGMO has informed Pakistan DGMO that we have two Pakistani citizens in our custody," Lt Gen Dhillon said.

Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Muneer Khan, who was also present at the briefing, said the infiltration at the LoC was being effectively dealt with by the Army while the security forces were ensuring peace in the hinterland.

"Our primary objective was to ensure there are no civilian casualties during any law and order problems. So far, touchwood, we have had no civilian casualty while dealing with law and order situations," he added.

