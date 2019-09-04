Collegium transfers Madras HC Chief Justice VK Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has turned down the request by present Chief Justice of Madras High Court V K Tahilramani to reconsider her transfer to Meghalaya High Court.

The five judge collegium which met on Tuesday passed a resolution which stated, “The collegium has carefully gone through the representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated August 28 for transfer of Mrs Justice V K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.”

“The transfer is done for the better administration of justice at Meghalaya High Court,” the resolution which was passed on Tuesday and was made public today reads.

The collegium also transferred present Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice AK Mittal to Madras High Court.

What was surprising about Justice Tahilramani’s transfer was that the High Court of Meghalaya is the smallest in India, with just three judges, including the chief justice. At present, it has just two judges.

The Madras HC has a sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Justice Tahilramani is one of the senior-most high court judges in the country.

Justice Tahilramani has been at Madras HC since August 2018. During her stint at the Bombay High Court as acting chief justice, she delivered a number of landmark judgments, including the Bilkis Bano case, which was transferred to Maharashtra from Gujarat by the SC. The verdict upheld the life imprisonment of 11 people while setting aside the acquittal of seven others, including policemen and doctors.