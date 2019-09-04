Home Nation

Cops rubbish techie's claim of being robbed after landing in Hyderabad

During the investigation, the police found that there was no passenger with the name Praveen who travelled from London to Hyderabad as claimed by the complainant.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:54 PM

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man made an SOS call to his parents claiming that he was kidnapped by a cab driver while returning home after landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday. 

However, police found no records of the techie travelling from London to Hyderabad as he claimed. 

According to police, Praveen, 26, a native of Dhammaiguda, a suburb of Hyderabad, made a call to his parents saying he was kidnapped by a cab driver after heading home from the airport. 

He also told them that the cab driver had thrashed him and sped away with the UK currency among other valuables. Following the SOS call, the victim’s parents reached the RGIA police station and gave a written complaint.

During the investigation, the police found that there was no passenger with the name Praveen who travelled from London to Hyderabad as claimed by the complainant. The police traced the mobile location of Praveen in Chennai.

“When we traced his mobile tower location, we came to know that he was in Chennai. He said he was safe and would reach the Jubilee bus stand in a while,” said Ashok Kumar Goud, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad. 

He added that if the complaint was found to be fake, a case will be filed against him as per the law.

