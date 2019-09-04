Home Nation

Evidence against Swami Chinmayanand intact: Girl's father

The Shahjahanpur police have maintained they could not find Chinmayanand at any of his ashrams in Haridwar and Dehradun.

Published: 04th September 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Father of the Shahjahanpur law student, who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, has said that his daughter has kept all evidence against the BJP leader in safe custody in different locations and it will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) once an investigation begins.

The Supreme Court has ordered an SIT probe into the allegations of sexual harassment and kidnapping made against the Chinmayanand. The Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday evening, set up the SIT under Inspector General of Police (Public Grievance) Naveen Arora. He will be assisted by Bharti Singh, IPS, commandant of the 41st PAC Battalion, Ghaziabad.

Arora will have freedom to select other officials in his team to probe the allegations levelled against Chinmayanand by the law student, along with FIRs registered in Shahjahanpur in this matter.

ALSO READ: Chinmayanand case - BJP leader not found in his ashram, police team returns from Haridwar

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh said his client was innocent and was being framed. "The allegations will not hold water in court," he said.

The Shahjahanpur police have maintained they could not find Chinmayanand at any of his ashrams in Haridwar and Dehradun.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the law student will stay in Delhi till September 12, while her parents are expected to return to Shahjahanpur under security of Delhi Police, after appearing in the apex court on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: I'm being framed like Sengar, says BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand

The 23-year-old law student had posted a video on Facebook on August 24 in which she alleged that the former Union minister had sexually exploited many girls, including her, and that she possessed proof of her allegations, after which she went missing.

Her father then filed an FIR against Chinmayanand under IPC Sections 364 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The law student was traced to Rajasthan's Dausa district on August 30.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, a UP Police team accompanied her from a hotel near Mehndipur Balaji temple in Dausa and produced her in the Supreme Court the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Swami Chinmayanand case
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp