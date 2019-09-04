Five arrested after mentally challenged man lynched on suspicion of child-lifting in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-violence on suspicion of child-lifting, one more person was beaten by an irate mob in Ramgarh on Tuesday, who died early in the morning on Wednesday during treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Police said that the incident took place near Radha Govind School at Gadke under Ramgarh Police Station from where the victim, said to be mentally challenged, was intercepted by some people, who started thrashing him brutally branding him as a child lifter.

“After getting information, we rescued him from the mob and admitted him to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh, from where he was referred to RIMS,” said an officer in charge of Ramgarh Police Station Bipin Kumar.

Five persons were arrested and are being interrogated to get into the details of the matter.

The victim, on the other hand, is yet to be identified.