India declares Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim individual terrorists under amended UAPA Act

NEW DELHI: India's most wanted men - Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi and Masood Azhar- were on Wednesday formally declared as terrorists by the Union government under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, which was passed by the parliament in July.

While designating the four as individual terrorists under the first such list issued by the government, the centre pointed out that all four have already been declared as global terrorists and red corner notices had also been issued against them.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act. And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act," a home ministry notification said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, passed by Lok Sabha and waiting for the approval of Rajya Sabha, will provide for seizure of properties and putting a travel ban on such individuals once they are declared as terrorists.

While Saeed is the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attack, Azhar is the brain behind the terror attack on the Parliament in 2001. Lakhvi also played a key role in the 26/11 terror attack.

He was also involved in the Red Fort attack that took place in 2001. Fugitive Don Dawood is the perpetrator of the 1993 bombings in Mumbai which resulted in more than 250 deaths.The law is in conformity with the international standards and UN convention.

Individual designated as a terrorist can appeal to the Union Home Secretary who will have to dispose of the appeal within 45 days.

In addition, a review committee headed by a sitting or retired judge with at least two retired secretaries of the government of India as members can be approached against the decision of declaration of an individual as a terrorist.

Once designated as a terrorist, the government will take action like seizing his assets etc.

However, details of the action to be taken under the proposed law would be decided when Rules to the Act will be framed after the Bill is passed by Parliament and gets President's assent, government sources said.

The data of the individuals who would be proscribed as terrorist will be shared with foreign governments, sources said. They also said in last 15 years, 42 organisations were declared unlawful and among them, just one -- Deendar Anjuman - has pleaded before the government against the decision.

(With PTI Inputs)