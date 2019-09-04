Home Nation

India declares Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim individual terrorists under amended UAPA Act

The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (L), fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim (C) and LeT co-founder and 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed (R)

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (L), fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim (C) and LeT co-founder and 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed (R) (File Photo|AFP, EPS & PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's most wanted men - Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi and Masood Azhar- were on Wednesday formally declared as terrorists by the Union government under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, which was passed by the parliament in July.

While designating the four as individual terrorists under the first such list issued by the government, the centre pointed out that all four have already been declared as global terrorists and red corner notices had also been issued against them. 

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act. And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act," a home ministry notification said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, passed by Lok Sabha and waiting for the approval of Rajya Sabha, will provide for seizure of properties and putting a travel ban on such individuals once they are declared as terrorists.

While Saeed is the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attack, Azhar is the brain behind the terror attack on the Parliament in 2001. Lakhvi also played a key role in the 26/11 terror attack.

He was also involved in the Red Fort attack that took place in 2001. Fugitive Don Dawood is the perpetrator of the 1993 bombings in Mumbai which resulted in more than 250 deaths.The law is in conformity with the international standards and UN convention.

Individual designated as a terrorist can appeal to the Union Home Secretary who will have to dispose of the appeal within 45 days.

In addition, a review committee headed by a sitting or retired judge with at least two retired secretaries of the government of India as members can be approached against the decision of declaration of an individual as a terrorist.

Once designated as a terrorist, the government will take action like seizing his assets etc.

However, details of the action to be taken under the proposed law would be decided when Rules to the Act will be framed after the Bill is passed by Parliament and gets President's assent, government sources said.

The data of the individuals who would be proscribed as terrorist will be shared with foreign governments, sources said. They also said in last 15 years, 42 organisations were declared unlawful and among them, just one -- Deendar Anjuman - has pleaded before the government against the decision.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masood Azhar Hafiz​ Saeed UAPA Act terrorists Dawood Ibrahim Home Ministry
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp