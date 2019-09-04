Home Nation

J&K: Youth dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of city

Restrictions were reimposed Downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure.

Security personnel stand guard at a check-point during curfew like restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel stand guard at a check-point during restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri youth who was injured during protests last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said.

Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced its bifurcation into two union territories, they said.

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

"He did not have any bullet injuries," a top police official said.

