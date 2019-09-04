Home Nation

Kartarpur corridor: India, Pakistan agree on visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims to gurudwara

The agreement was reached at the third round of talks at Attari on modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the official said.

Published: 04th September 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara without any restrictions based on their faith, a Home Ministry official said.

5,000 pilgrims can visit the holy site of the Sikhs everyday, officials said.

However, no agreement has been reached on Pakistan's insistence on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Kartarpur gurdwara and presence of Indian consular or protocol officials at the premises.

The agreement was reached at the third round of talks at Attari on modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the official said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara India Pakistan relations Kartarpur corridor
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp