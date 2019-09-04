Home Nation

MEA calls of heads of missions conference

The event is a platform for the government to brief the country's top diplomats on ways to promote India's interests abroad.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has cancelled the annual conference of heads of missions as the government is busy with prior international engagements.

The annual conference of heads of mission was scheduled from September 13-15 in Kevadia in Gujarat. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was to preside over it.

Sources said the decision to cancel the event was taken with a view on the situation in Kashmir. Sources said it would have been tough for the government to explain to the diplomats its abrogation of Article 370 and the current hostilities with Pakistan.

Though the new date and venue for the conference has not been decided, there is a possibility that it might happen later this year.

