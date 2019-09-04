Home Nation

Modi in Russia: PM bats for India-Russia collaboration to produce low cost military equipment

Modi expressed hope that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum will give a new impetus to bilateral ties between the two countries.

Published: 04th September 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Russian President Putin welcomes Indian PM Narendra Modi in Vladivostok. (Photo | MEA / Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Russia need to take advantage of the low production cost in India to produce military equipment under joint venture framework at cheaper rates for the third-world nations.

"Today, provided that technologies are transferred, the production of military equipment can be cheap in India. And we will be able to supply these weapons to third countries at very low prices. India and Russia need to take advantage of this opportunity," Modi said in an interview to TASS.

The Prime Minister said that Indo-Russian partnership has extended beyond the framework of military and technical cooperation, as manifested in the help extended by Moscow to train Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan project.

"Information technologies are developing well in India and we are making success in the space sphere. Now, as we are cultivating the Gaganyaan project ("Sky Vehicle" - India's first manned spacecraft), Russia will help us train our astronauts. This cooperation is not limited to just military and technical and related fields. It goes beyond this framework," the Indian premier said.

Modi expressed hope that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum will give a new impetus to bilateral ties between the two countries.

"I am confident that this visit will give a new vector, new energy and a new impetus to the relations between our countries," he said.

India and Russia are expected to sign numerous agreements in the fields of defence, trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors at the 20th Annual Summit between the two countries.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Russia, Modi had said that strong bilateral partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space.

The Prime Minister arrived in Russia's Far-Eastern city of Vladivostok earlier today. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi in Russia India Russia ties military equipment production
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp