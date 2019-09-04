Home Nation

NRC exodus fear grips Meghalaya, Nagaland

Khasi Students’ Union and Naga Students’ Federation raise red flag as they fear illegal immigrants from Assam will enter the two states.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Applicants submit their appeals after the release of final NRC list at an election office in Tezpur, Assam on Tuesday.

Applicants submit their appeals after the release of final NRC list at an election office in Tezpur, Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has triggered a panic among organisations in some neighbouring states such as Meghalaya and Nagaland. They fear illegal Bangladeshi immigrants would now enter their territory to avoid action in Assam. Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list of the NRC published on Saturday.

On Monday, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) conducted a ‘search operation’ at two industrial units in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills and found 30 non-tribals without any “NRC documents”. The men were found working as labourers. “We asked them to produce NRC documents, but they failed to do so. They said they have the documents, but they were not carrying them,” KSU leader Wanbhakupar Lyngdoh Nonglait said.

“The mill managers have assured us that they will send them back until they provide NRC documents. On our part, we will conduct raids at all factories and other project sites to ensure that we are not burdened with illegal immigrants.” The KSU fears that the immigrants will migrate to Meghalaya taking advantage of the absence of police check posts on the inter-state border. A similar fear has gripped several other organisations in the state which have asked their members to be vigilant. 

Nagaland is also on alert. The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) said the influx of the illegal immigrants to Nagaland was expected to rise given the NRC publication in Assam.Except for the plains of Dimapur district, outsiders visiting the state are required to carry Inner Line Permit (ILP). The NSF slammed the state government for not bringing Dimapur under ILP purview.

“The impending exodus of illegal immigrants poses as the biggest demographic threat to the indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland. The exclusion of Dimapur from ILP purview has made it a safe haven for the illegal immigrants,” the NSF said.  It warned that the Nagas would be outnumbered by the illegal immigrants, if the issue was not addressed urgently.

DMs get additional power in Assam’s NRC exercise
NEW DELHI: District magistrates in Assam are empowered to refer names of the people excluded from the final NRC and who prefer not to seek any redressal to foreigners’ tribunals, the Home Ministry has said. As many 300 tribunals have been set up in Assam where the people whose names were excluded from the final NRC can approach to establish their Indian citizenship.“In case no appeal is preferred, the DM may refer to the Tribunal for its opinion the question as to whether the person is a foreigner or not within the meaning of The Foreigners Act, 1946,” a home ministry notification said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC NRC final list Assam Meghalaya Nagaland
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp