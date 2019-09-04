Questioning ends, but Chidambaram's date with CBI still not over

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has no further questions for former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is under its custody in the INX Media case, yet he will remain its guest till Thursday as the Supreme Court on Tuesday wanted status quo to continue. Later in the day, the trial court formalised it by extending his CBI custody by two more days.

From Chidambaram’s perspective, it means the possibility of him being sent to Tihar jail on judicial remand has been put off by a couple of days. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi told his legal team comprising senior advocate Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi that they should not press his bail application before the trial court.

Opposing the extension of CBI custody, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench the CBI doesn’t want his custody and informed that the 15-day remand would continue till September 5. “Just because one man doesn’t want to be placed in judicial custody, why should this court pass any order?” asked Mehta, indicating Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar.

The case will now be taken up on Thursday, when the Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Thursday is also when special judge O P Saini will pronounce his order on the anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.