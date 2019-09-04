Home Nation

Questioning ends, but Chidambaram's date with CBI still not over

From Chidambaram’s perspective, it means the possibility of him being sent to Tihar jail on judicial remand has been put off by a couple of days.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram being produced at a Delhi court in connection with INX Media scam on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The CBI has no further questions for former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is under its custody in the INX Media case, yet he will remain its guest till Thursday as the Supreme Court on Tuesday wanted status quo to continue. Later in the day, the trial court formalised it by extending his CBI custody by two more days.

From Chidambaram’s perspective, it means the possibility of him being sent to Tihar jail on judicial remand has been put off by a couple of days. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi told his legal team comprising senior advocate Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi that they should not press his bail application before the trial court.

Opposing the extension of CBI custody, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench the CBI doesn’t want his custody and informed that the 15-day remand would continue till September 5. “Just because one man doesn’t want to be placed in judicial custody, why should this court pass any order?” asked Mehta, indicating Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar.

The case will now be taken up on Thursday, when the Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Thursday is also when special judge O P Saini will pronounce his order on the anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram INX Media case
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp