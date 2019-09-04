Home Nation

TMC leader Satabdi Roy returns money received from Saradha Group

In July this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Roy in connection with Rs. 10,000-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Satabdi Roy

TMC MP Satabdi Roy (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and famous Bengali actress Satabdi Roy has returned the remuneration that she received as brand ambassador from Saradha Group, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

The actor returned the amount excluding the taxes.

In July this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Roy in connection with Rs. 10,000-crore Saradha chit fund scam. TMC MP O' Brien was asked to appear before the probe agency in the third week of August.

The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders from the TMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satabdi Roy Saradha scam Chit fund scam
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp