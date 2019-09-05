Home Nation

A large part of Dalit funds remains unutilised in MP: National Commission for Scheduled Castes

National Commission for Scheduled Castes

National Commission for Scheduled Castes ( Photo | NCSC Website )

By PTI

BHOPAL: A sum of up to Rs 3,000 crore earmarked for welfare of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh remains unutilised annually, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman said on Thursday.

NCSCC chairman Ram Shankar Kataria said he has asked authorities concerned to ensure the entire budget allocated for welfare of Scheduled Castes in the state is utilised properly.

The BJP MP from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh said they have come to know the funds earmarked for welfare of SC communities welfare were being diverted to general category people.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore of the total budget allotted for the SC peoples uplift was not put to use in MP annually."

"We have asked the departments principal secretary to ensure the entire allotted amount is utilised henceforth, he added.

Kataria, however, did not disclose the total budget size of Dalit welfare in Madhya Pradesh, but said the trend of not fully utilising the amount was visible for the last two to three years.

Kataria along with NCSCC members was on a visit to the state.

During the visit, the commission reviewed the implementation of schemes meant for welfare of the deprived sections of the society.

He said the trend of diverting money from funds meant for SCs was prevalent in other states too.

The commission has directed officials to ensure the budget was spent exclusively for SC peoples welfare, Kataria said.

Kataria said literacy rate was not good among SC communities in MP.

"Officials have been asked to spread awareness and ramp up literacy rate among SCs, he added.

Comments

