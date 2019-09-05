Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Chidambaram, son Karti

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge O P Saini granted relief to the Chidambarams and directed them to join the probe in the cases.

"In event of arrest, they be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation," the court said.

The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.