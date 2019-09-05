Assam government official arrested for accepting bribe

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Vigilance sleuths have arrested an official of the District Sports Office in Assam's Golaghat for allegedly accepting bribe in connection with modernisation work of a play ground.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced in a special court on Thursday, a release by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anticorruption here said.

"District Sports Officer Manorama Das was caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from complainant Nripen Chandra Dutta, Principal of Dhekial Higher Secondary School, Golaghat," the release said.

Das was apprehended in a joint operation by the directorate and the Assam Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the release added.