Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela booked for multiple 'discrepancies'

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two FIRs have been filed with the police against Prateek Hajela, the Assam coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC), for alleged discrepancies in the updated citizenship document.

A case was filed by a lawyer in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh while the other was filed by a Muslim students’ body “All Assam Goriya-Moriya Yuva Chhatra Parishad” in Guwahati. The complainants held Hajela responsible for the errors.

Chandan Mazumdar, who could not make it to the list, filed a complaint with the Dibrugarh Police alleging “inefficiency and criminal conspiracy” of employees who were engaged in the updation of the NRC. He lamented that he was excluded from the list even after he had submitted all the documents needed.

In its complaint filed with the Latasil police station in Guwahati, the Muslim students’ body alleged that “anomalies” were committed deliberately by NRC authorities.

“The NRC coordinator deliberately excluded the names of many indigenous people,” it alleged in the FIR.

Hajela was not available for comments.